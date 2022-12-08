As Congress set to regain Himachal, BJP sends gen secy to engage rebels

According to reports , Party sources said Tawde would engage the four BJP rebels who are leading in early trends.

Shimla, Dec 08: As the Congress raced ahead of the BJP leading on 36 out of the 68 seats while the ruling party has won 11 seat and is ahead on 29, the saffron party on Thursday morning deputed national general secretary Vinod Tawde to Shimla to watch the developments and lead parleys with rebels.

These include KL Thakur in Nalagarh and Hoshiar Singh in Dehra. "Four rebels who are winning are from the BJP," said a party source as the ruling BJP seeks to change the anti incumbency trend of 37 years in the state.

Meanwhile Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP state in charge is also expected to be in Shimla soon until the situation becomes clear. With current leads showing a nail biting fight, independents could play kingmakers.

More than 20 BJP rebel candidates are contesting as Independents while at least 10 Congress rebels are in the fray.

It must be noted that Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power in the last nearly four decades.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.

The results of the elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternative government' trend has worked or not.

For the opposition Congress, however, a victory in Himachal is much-needed for its revival, as it has seen a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.

About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. A total of 412 candidates including 24 women and 99 independents are in fray.