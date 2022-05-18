As Congress look to introduce reforms, senior resist age cap

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said that the Congress president's post will be exempt from all new steps, including fixing an office bearer's tenure to five years. "It's nav sankalp (new resolve) as well as dhrir sankalp (firm resolve) for us," Maken said.

The report said that it was Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik who suggested an age cap of 70 years for fighting elections and also taking part in the organisational polls. The proposal also came with other suggestions such as reserving half of all party posts for leaders under the age of 50.

Senior leaders have however resisted the age cap while arguing that it cannot go together with the quota.

The leaders argued that there is no point in having both the quota and the cap. There is need for the seniors to be present so that they can guide the juniors, they argued. During the deliberations many leaders felt that the age cap would not maintain the balance between youth and experience in the party.