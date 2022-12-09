As China eases COVID-19 curbs, new rash of cases reported

New Delhi, Dec 09: A day after the ruling Communist Party in China relaxed COVID-19 rules to reverse a deepening economic slump, a fresh set of cases were reported in schools and businesses. Many took to the social media to speak about the new rash of cases. Officials data shows a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. The decision by the government was considered to a major decision as the zero-COVID-19 policy had sparked protests and demands were made for Xi Jinping to resign.

According to reports social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses were closed due to lack of staff. It was however unclear from those accounts, how far above the official figure the total number of cases may be. A post signed Tunnel Mouth on the popular Sina Weibo platform said, 'I'm really speechless. Half of the company's people are out sick, but they still won't let us all stay home."