As BJP is set for a thumping win, a look at the last five polls in Gujarat

The BJP is leading over 150 seats, according to the latest trends on all the 182 seats by the Election Commission till 11 am.

Ahmedabad, Dec 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat is leading over 150 seats with 53.26 votes per cent in the latest trends as the counting of votes continues and the party is set to break its own record in the state, as was constantly claimed by the top leaders throughout.

Winning the elections was a cake-walk for the BJP this time. It was about how huge would the victory be and would the party be able to break its own records

If the BJP wins over the 150 seats, the party will break the record of Congress which had won 149 seats in the 1985 election under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki. That record majority remains a record to date.

The BJP is all set for a sweeping victory for the seventh term in a state where it has not lost an election since 1995.

The last 5 assembly elections in Gujarat:

Assembly elections 2017:

The BJP won the 2017 assembly elections with 99 seats and a 49.05 vote per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi. While Congress had 78 seats, NCP had 1, BTP had 2, and Independent had 2 seats.

Assembly elections 2012:

The BJP also won the 2012 assembly elections with 115 seats and a vote per cent of 47.85 per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The assembly elections were held in 2012, and the BJP won 115 seats while Congress got 61 seats.

Assembly elections 2007:

The BJP also won the 2007 assembly elections with 117 seats and a 49.12 vote per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Congress got 59 seats.

Assembly elections 2002:

The BJP won the 2002 assembly elections with 127 seats and a vote per cent of 49.85 per cent, once again under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Congress got 59 seats with a vote per cent of 39.28 per cent.

Assembly elections 1998:

The BJP won the 1998 assembly elections with 117 seats and a vote per cent of 44.81 per cent. Keshubhai Patel again became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Congress got 53 seats with a vote per cent of 34.85 per cent.

Assembly elections 1995:

The BJP won the 1995 assembly elections with 121 seats and a vote per cent of 42.52. After the victory, Keshubhai Patel became the Chief Minister for the first time. Congress got 45 seats with a vote per cent of 32.86, while Independent got 16 seats, according to Wikipedia.