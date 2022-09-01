Arvind Kejriwal wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Sep 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won the trust vote in the Assembly on Thursday after the AAP chief alleged that BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to topple the government. The confidence motion was tabled amid a fierce face-off between AAP and BJP over allegations of corruption and poaching of MLAs.

Of the 62 AAP MLAs, 59 were present for the vote of confidence. Out of the three absent, two are abroad and the third, Satyendar Jain, is in jail in a money laundering case. In total, 58 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence vote, except the Assembly Speaker.

Three BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the Assembly following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion. The rest of them walked out in protest.

Speaking in the Assembly after confidence motion was passed, Kejriwal said a "fake case" was filed against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and the CBI failed to find anything in its probe.

"AAP's vote share has gone up by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raid against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Trying to project the AAP as an alternative to the BJP, Kejriwal said there are only two parties at the national level at present 'Kattar Imandar (hardcore honest) party and Kattar Beimaan (hardcore corrupt) party'.