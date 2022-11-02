Arvind Kejriwal government gets notice as Delhi’s air quality remains very poor

New Delhi, Nov 02: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sent a notice to the Delhi government as the air quality in the city continues to remain very poor quality.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet,, ' the safety of school children is a matter of concern due to the dangerous level of pollution in Delhi, so far the state government of Delhi has not taken any decision on this. Children are in the wrath of toxic air in schools, and in playgrounds. This negligence is wrong. NCPCR is issuing a notice."