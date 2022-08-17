Arvind Kejriwal announced Make India NO. 1 mission

While addressing a gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since independence, but it is still lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.

New Delhi, Aug 17: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Make India No. 1 mission to make the country the top nation by focusing on health education, agriculture and employment.

"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us. Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," the Delhi CM who is also the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party asked.

The announcement comes ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections where the AAP is trying to make inroads.

We have to make India number 1 and we have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called Make India No. 1 today and every citizen of this country have to be connected to the mission he said.

Opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths and equal rights to women are needed to make India number one. Kejriwal also appealed too the people of India to end communal hatred and spread love. This is not the mission of any party. BJP-Congress should also come together and all patriots should join the mission he said. We have wasted 75 years fighting against each other. Now 130 crore people should come together and make India number one, he also said.