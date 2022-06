Itanagar, Jun 27: Ganja worth Rs 22 lakh was sized in Naharlagun town in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Monday. Following the interrogation of a woman arrested on June 24, a house was raided in Lekhi village on Sunday night and 12 bags of ganja weighing 195.67 kg were seized, they said.

The owner of the house was arrested in connection with the seizure, they added. The seized drugs were brought from Mengio in Papum Pare district, said Superintendent of Police of Itanagar Jimmy Chiram.