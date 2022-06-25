He allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed pistol. "Son of Punjab IAS officer allegedly shoots self. The vigilance team reached here (IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was shifted to hospital," SSP Kuldeep Chahal told news agency ANI.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had last week arrested Popli and his accomplice. He was sent to a four-day police remand. The vigilance team had reached his residence for another inquiry as his remand was ending today.

The mother of the deceased alleged that her son was tortured by officials. "They tortured my child & killed him. They tortured my domestic help for evidence. Entire vigilance bureau & the DSP are under the pressure from CM. This is the way they are killing people," said Kartik Popli.

The victim's relative alleged that the vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something. "They locked him in the room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs & after some time we heard the sound of a gun. Vigilance people murdered him," ANI quoted Anu Preet Kular, Sanjay Popli's relative, as saying.