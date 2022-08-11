Rather was involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat and TV actor Amreen Bhat. Rather, a resident of Badipora Chadoora, had joined the terror ranks in 2000 and had been active since then. Besides targeting security forces, he had in particular targeted Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

New Delhi, Aug 11: Three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists, including Lateef Ahmad Rather involved in the killing of several civilians, were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter at Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He was wanted for several acts of terror that including targeted killing, random firing on the forces among others. Rather had been arrested in 2001, but was released after two years. He, however, went back to the terror ranks and continued with his crimes.

Among his other crimes was also a plot to carry out an attack at the Silver Star Hotel at the Nougat bypass. He and his associates finally carried out the attack in which two civilians were killed.

On November 30, 2012 he was once again arrested and then released. He again hatched a conspiracy to kill Station House Officer Chadora Shakir in 2013. He was once again arrested and released in 2021. A month later, he joined The Resistence Front which is part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba indulging in targeted killing of civilians.

In the year 2022, he had been very active. In March this year he was involved in an encounter with the security forces. While he managed to escape, one police personnel Amir Hussain was killed.

In April he and his associated killed a constable Ghulam Hassan Dar. In May he killed a government employee Rahul Bhat at the Tehsil office in Chadoora. The same month he and his associates fired at a police personnel Saifullah Qadri. In the attack the police personnel and his nine-year-old daughter were injured. Qadri, however, succumbed to his injuries.

In May, he carried out another audacious attack in which he and associates fired upon Amreen at her home. She succumbed to her injuries.

The killing of Rather comes as a major success for the security forces. He had become a headache in the Valley and was responsible for scores of incidents in which both the security personnel and civilians were targeted. An official tells OneIndia that his death is a major blow for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and its operations in Jammu and Kashmir.