Arrest me in 4 days if sting video is true: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP

"BJP should give this so-called sting to the CBI, which anyway is working like an external agency of the party. In the next four days till Monday, the CBI should arrest me if there's any proof of corruption in this 'sting'," Sisodia told reporters.

The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to the liquor trade is claiming that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailor-made" excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister, the party said.

The person featuring in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, the BJP said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was done for corruption.

This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab, Trivedi alleged.

He noted that Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits.

The AAP has denied any irregularities in the liquor scam and accused the BJP of using probe agencies against opposition leaders for political gains.