'Arrest me if I've committed a crime': Hemant Soren dares BJP

Highlighting that security has been raised outside the ED's office, Soren asked if anybody was scared of the locals or 'Jharkhandis'.

New Delhi, Nov 03: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday threw an open challenge to the BJP-led central government to arrest him if he had committed a crime and not just make the Enforcement Directorate (ED) question him in the mining case.

"I've been summoned by the ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?" asked Soren.

The probe agency has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren hit out at the BJP, alleging it was resorting to ''misusing'' institutions as it cannot face him politically.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

Forty-seven search operations have been conducted and cash worth Rs 5.34 crore has been seized, bank balances worth Rs 13.32 crore have been frozen, an inland water vessel worth Rs 30 crore has been seized apart from five stone crushers, two trucks and two AK 47 assault rifles till now, the ED said.