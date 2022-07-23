Arpita Mukherjee: The lady who shot to fame with her TMC connection (5 points)

She is said to be a close associate of the TMC minister Partha Chatterjee who was arrested on Saturday morning from his residence in Kolkata.

Kolkata, July 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered approximately Rs 20 crore cash from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee during a raid carried out by the agency on Friday in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

The ED said the search team took the assistance of bank officials to count the seized cash using machines. "More than 20 mobile phones have also been seized from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained," the agency said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took Twitter to share a photo of Mukherjee with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chatterjee. "Guilty by Association" - A legal phenomenon used to describe when an individual is guilty of committing a crime through knowing someone else. Just saying. Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai..." he tweeted.

However, the TMC has distanced itself from the ED raid. "Trinamool Congress has no links with the money recovered by the ED. It is the responsibility of those individuals, whose names have surfaced in the scam, to answer questions posed to them," party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

So, who is Arpita Mukherjee? In 5 points