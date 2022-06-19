Army, Navy, Air Force announce schedule of Agnipath recruitment process: Check key takeaways

Lt Gen A Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, strongly defended the scheme, saying that reducing the age profile of the three services has been on the table for quite some time and even the Kargil review committee had made observations on it.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Puri said the government was going ahead with implementing the Agnipath scheme and appealed to the youths to end their protest.

. .

Indian Navy

The naval headquarters will come out with a broad guideline for the recruitment by June 25.

The first batch of recruits will join the training programme by November 21. The Navy is recruiting both men and women as Agniveers under the scheme.

Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. Under Agnipath scheme, the Navy will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also.

From November 21 this year, the first naval 'Agniveers' will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka, Odisha. Both female and male Agniveers are allowed for this

Indian Air Force

The plan for induction of recruits under the Agnipath scheme will start on June 24 and the process for online examination for phase one of the recruitment will begin on July 24.

The Air force is planning to start the training for the first batch of recruits by December 30.

Indian Army