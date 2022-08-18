Army jawan shot dead in Patna for resisting loot bid

The soldier, identified as Babul Kumar, was on his way to the train station, when he was shot near the Kankarbagh area in Bihar's capital city.

. .

"An Army jawan, Bablu Kumar shot dead by two bike-borne men allegedly during a loot attempt today around 3am near Chiraiyatand Bridge under Kankarbagh Police Station limits in Patna. He was on his way to board Rajdhani Express to Guwahati," tweeted news agency ANI.

Army Jawan was shot dead on his way to Patliputra station. Two bike-borne criminals asked him the way to the Railway station and shot him," Patna SSP MS Dhillon said.

The police has launched an investigation.