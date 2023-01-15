Army Day 2023: 1st time out of Delhi, grand parade underway in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 15: In a first since 1949, Army Day celebrations were moved out of the national capital and kicked off in Bengaluru. Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends the Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground here.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1949 that General K M Cariappa took over as the First Indian Commander in Chief of the Army.

Karnataka becomes the first state to host this prestigious event for the first time outside Delhi. This is because the first Army Chief Major General K M Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Boucher, the last British Commander-iin-Chief in 1949. General K M Cariappa went on to become India's first Commander-in-Chief post Independence.

The programme would begin with laying a wreath by Major General Pande at the Madras Engineering War Memorial as a tribute to those sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The parade would witness 8 continents including a mounted contingent from the Ary Service Corps and a military band which would comprise 5 regimental bands.

The parade will be supported by a fly-past of Army aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters. Various weapon systems held in the Army's inventory will be on display and they would include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

The Army Day is also dedicated to those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Indian Army originally known as the British Indian Army evolved into the National Army after Indian gained indepdence.