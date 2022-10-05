Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 1 pilot dead

New Delhi, Oct 05: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed on Wednesday near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

One pilot has lost his life in the accident, the Army officials said. The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said. The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

While critically-injured Lt Col Saurabh Yadav died during the treatment, the other is being treated at the nearest military hospital, the website reported.

"The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," said an army statement.