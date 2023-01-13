Aren't some Bangladeshis ungrateful?

It is disgraceful to note that Muslim radical outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, which had opposed separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan then too, is still nursing a grudge against India, particularly against the Hindus, and trying every dirty trick to humiliate and eliminate the minority Hindus there. Fanning hatred against Hindus by spreading fake narratives about them and their revered scriptures is just one of those tactics to achieve this goal.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Had India not supported Bangladesh in its war of liberation, it would still have been a part of Pakistan. There is no dispute about it but seeing the kind of response India is getting from many Bangladeshis of late forcing observers to think whether India did a thankless job.

Bangladesh won its liberation war solely due to the support of a 'Hindu' India. But thankless Muslim radicals there have waged 'jihad' against the same Hindus, under political patronage.

The latest remarks of Tarique Rahman, co-convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad who is a key adviser to Opposition leader Nurul Haque Nur, is just a case in hand which shows the toxic mindset that jihadis in Bangladesh have for Hindus. It is imperative to note that Nur who is backed by none other than Jamaat-e-Islami and has a record of inciting violence on Hindus.

During a live interview on Facebook, Rahman said that Hindu scriptures do not offer any moral teachings. According to his lecherous mind, all the Hindu religious scriptures are basically "porn" scripts. The latest attacks on Hindus are being orchestrated as the country is soon going to have parliamentary elections.

Anyway, there is a long history of Hindu hate among the Muslims of East Bengal, now Bangladesh, even much before its formation in 1971. From the infamous 'Direct Action Day' in 1946 till the recent killing of Hindus during Durga Puja festivities, thousands of Hindus have been killed by 'jihadi' forces in Bangladesh.

Hence, Rehman's statement is not just anti-Hindu rhetoric to win elections but an inbuilt Hindu-hatred that has been spreading in Bangladesh. It's not that the main Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done any good to Hindus. But even she too is being branded pro-Hindu by the rabid Islamist parties in the country. Though she had taken some steps against the extremists, that does not seem to be enough as she is still in alliance with them.

Anti-Hindu politics in Bangladesh

The year 2021 witnessed massive anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh where they faced numerous atrocities. As per reports, the year saw as many as 6,474 registered cases of violence, arson, loot and rape on the Hindu population in the wake of Muslim extremists protests against enactment of Citizens' Amendment Act (CAA) in India. Hindus were also targeted in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh. Dozens of Hindu temples were also vandalised in the 2021 violence.

Nurul Haque Nur and his gang of Islamist criminals are firmly backed by none other than Hasina's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and that is why they are so bold. Apart from hurling abuses on Hindus on social media, these foot soldiers of Nur often attack Hindus on streets to show that they are just second class citizens.

The extent of Hindu-hatred in Bangladesh has reached to such an alarming level that even Noted writer Taslima Nasreen has expressed her concerns about it. She admits that her country has become "Jihadistan" where madrasas are a breeding ground for fundamentalism. She did not spare the Hasina government as it too has been using religion for political gains. Muslim supremacists have often been spotted ridiculing Hindu and Buddhist texts without worrying of any consequences.

Wahabi influence behind it

Those who have been observing the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh claim that it gained momentum in the 1980s when a lot of funds started flowing in from the Gulf countries. Most of these funds were used to set up mosques and madrasas which were used for spreading Wahabism. The growth in Wahabism ran parallel to anti-Hindu sentiments in Bangladesh.