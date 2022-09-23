Are you awake?: EAM Jaishankar recalls when he got a call from PM Modi at midnight

"It was past midnight and our consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan was under attack. We were trying to figure out what happened and my phone rang. It took me a bit by surprise. When the Prime Minister calls you don't get a caller ID but still someone connects you. But this time it was the prime minister," he said.

PM Modi asked if I'm awake, EAM Jaishankar said.

"Are you watching TV?" "Yes sir," the conversation continued before it turned to the situation in Afghanistan.

On being apprised that help was on its way, PM Modi asked to be informed personally when the operation was over. When the EAM told him that the operation could take two-three hours and so he would inform 'your office' (PMO), PM Modi said, "Call me."