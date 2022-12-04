Are there no men left? Ahmedabad cleric says 'giving election tickets to Muslim women against Islam'

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad strongly opposes the idea of giving tickets to women as they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns if they contest elections and speak to everyone regardless of their religion.
Ahmedabad, Dec 04: The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad kicked up a row by saying that giving election tickets to women is against Islam and doing so weakens the religion.
His statement comes on the eve of the second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Shahi Imam, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, said women are not allowed to offer Namaz (prayer performed by Muslims) because they have a certain position in Islam.