Can Modi succeed where Gandhi failed?

Concerted efforts have been made to build a myth that Hind-Muslims relations were honky dory in India till Narendra Modi was voted to power in 2014. The myth continues further: Muslims are being persecuted at the instance of the state and now they are a "terrified" minority in a country dominated by Hindutava ogre.

This fallacy is echoed in a WhatsApp message to me from one of the readers who identifies himself as a Imalq Ahmed from Saudi Arabia. It reads in part, "Since 2014 the intensity of attacks on Muslims has increased 100 times more. Hindutva RSS and its supporter are doing everything against all 'Ethos' of Lord Ram and sacrifices he made in his life."

Mr Ahmed is not the first to repeat this lie. There have been many more earlier, including celebrities, such as actor Amir Khan who said in November 2015 that - he, his wife were feeling 'insecure', and had even suggested - that they probably leave the country. Several left-wing writers and poets too had returned the Sahitya Academy Awards "to protest the incidents of communal violence in India". It was, in fact a crude ploy, to destabilise a democratically elected government by those whose love for their archaic ideology overrides their commitment to democracy.

The allegation about Muslims feeling insecure in India is bogus. There hasn't been any recorded case of a Muslim leaving India on this account till date. Not even Amir Khan. His politically motivated rants were merely scaremongering. He didn't leave the country, but has since left his wife Kiran Rao of 15 years.