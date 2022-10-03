Are 4G phones compatible with 5G networks

New Delhi, Oct 03: At a grand event on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India. While everyone was waiting for the new technology, it is however pertinent to note that you will first need a 5G enabled phone in order to use the services.

It is very often asked if those having only a 4G enabled phone can use the 5G services. The technology used in a 4G phone is not compatible with the 5G network as the latter used a wave-band frequency that is the fastest in the wireless mobile communication industry.