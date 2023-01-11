Apple India to start hiring for multiple jobs for its Delhi, Mumbai retail stores

The company's first official retail stores are expected to open in Delhi and Mumbai soon and the new jobs are in this regard. In the job section, Apple said that it is looking for technical specialists, store leaders, managers, business experts, specialists and creative managers for its retails stores in various locations across India.

New Delhi, Jan 11: There have been postings for numerous jobs at Apple for its upcoming retail stores. The job openings have been posted on the website of Apple India.

There is also a job posting for the role of 'genius.' This job requires the person to answer customers on technical issues. The job openings were posted on January 9 while others were posted in October 2022.

Apple says that for the role of genius, the applicant will also offer advice on accompanying accessories that will further improve the customer's experience with Apple products. The genius candidates are for the upcoming stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple also says that employees of Apple India retail stores will have to work 40 hours per week that would be 8 hours for five days a week. Apple wants the candidates to be fluent in the local language apart from English. The salary details have not been made public as yet.

A report in the Economic Times said that Apple is planning to open a 22,000 square foot store in Mumbai while the one in Delhi would be 12,000 square feet. It may be called that Apple had launched its e-store in India in 2020. The makers of the iconic iPhone wants India to be a major manufacturing hub as it faces issues in China due to the strict COVID-19 norms. Apple is considering expanding in India and Vietnam.

In February, Apple is set to host its first in-first person Today at Apple session at the India Art Fair in New Delhi. The company with three resident artists will offer creative sessions and the showcase the artwork made on the latest M2 powered iPad Pro models. Once the retails stores are open, such programs will be conducted more often.