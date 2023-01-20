Apple boosting ‘Make In India’ with new assembling centres

It has already got clearance for all these new units from the Indian government. The reports claim that more than 12 Chinese suppliers to the tech giant Apple have received initial clearance from the Indian government. These companies are trying to fit Apple's aim to diversify its production centres and reduce its dependency over China.

New Delhi, Jan 20: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Make in India' mission and brought in many promotional and incentive schemes, several smartphone makers have started shifting their base to India. Apple Inc., which already has assembling units in India and is manufacturing as well as exporting iPhones from India, is now setting up nearly a dozen new assembling centres in the country .

Since India welcomes electronic manufacturers with open arms, there is hardly any hurdle for the 12 Chinese suppliers to Apple Inc. Therefore, these units are set to come up sooner than later.

It's pertinent to note that in the last couple of years, iPhone suppliers have faced troubles in Chinese production units. It had to shut some shops and reduce its workforce to reduce the quantum of trouble. India on the other hand offered a safe and smooth transition to the suppliers who have been delivering to Apple Inc.

AirPods assembling too may come to India

India is helping Apple Inc. big times not just with the huge market that it offers but at the same time the ecosystem required to manufacture its smartphones is also being offered. Nonetheless, the reports claim that AirPods and iPhone assembler Luxshare Precision Industry Co. have received approval from the government.

Similarly, a unit of lensmaker Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. that applied to set up its centre in India has also received the required permission. Since the Indian government is welcoming electronic manufacturers with open arms there are hardly any hurdles for these one dozen Chinese suppliers. Therefore, these units may come sooner than later.

Luxshare has already worked for Apple

Earlier this month, news agency Reuters reported that Apple was set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd to produce premium iPhone models. Now, the stories of the Chinese manufacturer itself setting up units in India have come up.

It's still not clear if this contract is about setting up a unit in India. It's pertinent to note that Luxshare is not new for Apple Inc. as it has been producing small numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Kunshan plant. The temporary arrangement was made after Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had faced trouble the previous year.