Appease, please, don’t displease: What hinders the fight against Islamic radicalisation in Kerala

Officials say that they have identified the problem, tracked down the culprits, found their source of funds and even took down social media accounts spreading hate. However all this remains on paper because the political will is lacking or is deliberately lacking, says an official.

Without a political will or backing there is only this much an official can do. The orders to stall or deviate from the investigations come from the political class.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that the problem in some of the southern states, especially Kerala is that an official is never given a free hand to operate.

Officials have all the information and if allowed to be used correctly, the problem of radicalisation can be wiped out. However some do not go ahead as they have the fear of being tripped over, he explained.

Another official who did not wished to be named said that the security agencies can go all out considering the information they have, but the politics comes in the way while dealing with such issues especially radicalisation.

Earlier this month, the police in Kerala registered a case after a Muslim boy was seen chanting hate slogans during a political rally last week. The police acted after the Kerala High Court expressed grave concern about children being used in political and religious rallies.

Following the incident that took place at Alappuzha last week, Justice Gopinath of the Kerala High Court said, 'aren't hey fostering a new generation that grows up with religious hatred in their minds? When this child grows up and becomes a major, his mind will already be conditioned to this kind of rhetoric. Something must be done."

The agencies are also looking at whether there are special groups that have been formed by these radical organisations to train children in particular.

These are serious issues officials explain. If such special groups are not acted upon then they will train more children and one can only imagine the nightmare in the future.

The problem with dealing with radicalisation in Kerala is that there are parties which latch on to the support of Muslim dominated parties. This has stood in the way thus making the job for the security agencies extremely difficult, he also adds.