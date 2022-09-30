"Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately and I apologise unconditionally for the error," tweeted Shashi Tharoor while sharing the corrected versions of the map.

Meanwhile, the Congress sought to distance itself from the "egregious error" and claimed the BJP was using "any flimsy excuse" as ammunition against party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"The BJP is clearly panicking now that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Karnataka. The "I Troll Cell" (IT Cell) of the BJP will look for any flimsy excuse to target and tarnish the Bharat JodoY atra and Rahul Gandhi. Only Dr. Tharoor and his team can explain this egregious error," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Tharoor landed himself in a controversy after he made a goof-up and shared a distorted map of India, and omitted portions of Jammu and Kashmir in his election manifesto.

As the photo landed on social media, netizens slammed Tharoor for the massive goof-up with some accusing him of being "divisive".

Later, Tharoor's office made corrections to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also attacked Shashi Tharoor after his poll manifesto showed the wrong map of India.