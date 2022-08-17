Apne bal se bulland bana’: Amul pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The topical shows Jhunjhunwala sitting on a chair. Right next to him is a bull that represents the 'Big Bull'. The caption on the doodle read, "Apne bal se bulland bana," along with the words "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 1960-2022."

New Delhi, Aug 17: Days after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's untimely demise, Amul on Tuesday paid rits tributes to the market maverick with a black-and-white topical.

Amul shared the post with the caption, "Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!"

. .

The quote, "Apne bal se bulland bana", signified his entry into the market with a meager amount of Rs. 5000 that helped him build an empire of $5.8 billion all by himself.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala succumbed to his kidney ailments on 14 August. The business magnate was suffering from diabetes and related complications for a very long time.

Jhunjhunwala, who was widely known as and will be remembered as India's own Warren Buffett, inspired young traders to veterans alike.

Apart from being an investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He was also among the directors of several Indian firms.