Apex body needed to regulate freebies by political parties during elections: SC

The Court has also asked the Centre, the Election Commission, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and the petitioners to submit their recommendations on the makeup of an expert group that will explore how to control freebies and report to it within seven days.

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested an apex body comprising representatives of Niti Ayog, Finance Commission, RBI, political parties, and other stakeholders, should examine the pros and cons of freebies while acknowledging that it is a serious issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government told the Supreme Court that freebies promised by political parties before polls are an "economic disaster".

Mehta suggested that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should apply its mind on the matter, and they can have a relook. The ECI's counsel said that its hands were tied by a judgment of the apex court on freebies.

. .

The Chief Justice said this is a serious issue and the ECI and the Central government cannot say that they cannot do anything in the matter. He said the government and the ECI have to consider the issue and give suggestions.

The Chief Justice sought suggestions from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom for another matter.

Sibal suggested that ECI should be kept out of the matter, as it is a political and economic issue, and there should be a debate in Parliament on it.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for the irrational freebies.