Apa: Farmhouse owned by Arpita, Partha searched by ED, loose soil examined

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Saantiniketan around 150 kilometres from Kolkata which is believed to be owned by sacked Bengal minister, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Both have been arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

ED officials said that the plot was jointly purchased by Partha and Arpita in 2012. In 2020 the mutation was done in the name of Arpita, the ED also learnt. The name of the house is 'Apa' believed to be an abbreviation of Arpita and Partha.