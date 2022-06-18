AP Inter Results 2022: How to check Manabadi Intermediate Results

Students who had participated in the AP Intermediate Results 2022 through the given below mention direct link by using their roll number and date of birth.

New Delhi, Jun 18: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIP or BIE AP) is expected to declare AP Inter Results 2022 for 11th and 12th Class soon. However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be revealed by the board. Once declared, it will be available on Bie.ap.gov.in .

Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022. Moreover, there are 7-8 Subjects in each class and all are compulsory to pass to get a passing certificate.

Candidates who get more than 90% Marks in these results are entitled to get scholarships from the State Government and their name is also mentioned on the Topper List.

Nearly 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

AP Inter Result 2022: How to check Manabadi Intermediate Results

Visit the official website of AP board: bie.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link

Enter your login information and click on submit button

It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference

AP Inter Result Link 2022: List of websites

Here is the list of websites through which students can check their AP Inter Exam 1st & 2nd Year Result which are as follows.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Results 2022 date is expected to be announced soon. BIE AP exams were held from May 6 to 24, 2022.