AP Inter Exams 2022 postponed due to Cyclone Asani: Details here

Amaravati, May 11 : Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has postponed examinations that were scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. Rest of the examination schedule from May 12 to 25 remains unchanged. Along with postponing the AP Inter Exam 2022 to be held on 25th May, the exam authority has also notified in the official circular that the deferred exam will be held on 25th May 2022.

However, the examination centre venues and the timings of the examination unchanged.

'Students may please note that they can get the re-exam information of AP Inter exams from their schools/colleges as well.

The move from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came as several students took to Twitter urging the authorities for AP Inter Exam postponement due to Cyclone Asani.

Speculations about the postponement of AP Intermediate Exam 2022 were doing the rounds since evening as news about the Cyclone intensifying towards Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas broke out.

Meanwhile, Rain accompanied by gusty winds started lashing many parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh as the severe cyclonic storm Asani in the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the coast.