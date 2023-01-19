Anurag Kashyap ruins PM Modi's positive step to get rid of 'Boycott Bollywood' culture

After the two-day BJP National Executive meeting, sources have told PTI that he suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back burner. This remark came at a time when the industry was worried whether the boycott call against mega-budget flick 'Pathaan', which will be released on January 25, would impact the film.

During a promotional event for his upcoming film "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat", he said PM Modi's advice would have made a difference if it had been given four years ago. "If he had said this four years ago, it'd have made a difference. Now, I don't think it'll make a difference. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gone out of hand now. I don't think anybody will listen to anyone," the director said, according to a report in PTI.

Such remarks have clearly exposed the deep dislike or hatred that he has towards PM Modi and the BJP while the whole industry has welcomed the Prime Minister's advice to the party workers. Instead of making a responsible comment, he has let his personal hatred towards PM overshadow his ability to judge right and wrong.

However, this does not come as a surprise as the leftists are known for throwing such surprises.

Unfortunately, Kashyap's behaviour will only encourage the tribe, which has been targeting Bollywood for its anti-India and anti-Hindu stands and movies, to intensify their boycott trends on social media sites. What the filmmaker failed to realise is that this was the first step taken by the PM to change the perception to bring positive change to the already-affected film industry and get rid of 'Bollywood boycott culture'.

It is not a non-political issue and talking about the issue would not benefit BJP politically, yet PM Modi advised the party workers as there was a belief among the people in the film industry that his remarks might help the industry to get rid of the 'boycott trends'.

In fact, Suniel Shetty had requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue with the Prime Minister. Unfortunately, Anurag Kashyap's comments have let down the film industry and the efforts of those who made PM Modi give a call to party workers to not pass anti-Bollywood remarks.

Kashyap's argument that PM should have given such a call four years will only show that the film industry has not made efforts to make changes within to change the perception of the people who have been venting their anger against Bollywood in the last few years. Like many people from Bollywood, he has failed to realise that this anger was actually fuelled after the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was billed as the next superstar of Bollywood.

Nonetheless, many dignitaries from the film industry have welcomed PM Modi's remarks. In a statement to IndianExpress, Pandit said, "If the PM snubs his own people and tells them to shut up and not talk nonsense against the film industry, which is not their area, for mere publicity, it is a big boost of confidence for the industry. That the PM of the country is with you. The signal goes to not only the politicians, but even people from the media, our own industry itself."