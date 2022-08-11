Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool strongman arrested in cattle smuggling case | Top points

Kolkata, Aug 11: Anubrata Mondal, one of Mamata Banerjee's closest advisers in West Bengal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case involving the smuggling of cattle in 2020.

The CBI served a notice to Mondal under Section 41 of CrPC before arresting him for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into the scam. Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday.