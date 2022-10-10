Anti-Hindu violence reported in Kolkata: BJP seeks immediate action

He further added that the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj in Kolkata. "Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦Mamata Banerjee is watching Hindus suffer," he added.

BJP leader Pritam Sur also shared the visuals where miscreants were seen indulging in violence on the streets. Bombs and bricks are being hurled at us. Even the police is forced to flee. The situation is so grim that the face of democracy is being blackened on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, he added.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari shared a video from Ekbalpur polce stations were goons had laid siege and forced the cops to flee. The mob can be seen waving Islamic flags.

Syed Ishtiyaque Alam said on Twitter that the Mominpore anti-Hindu violence was the handiwork of Ghulam Asraf (Phoenix group owner), Rehan Khan (son-in-law of a TMC councilor) and Shahbaz Alam (a close aide of TMC leader Firhad Hakim).

"When we were peacefully celebrating our festival (Milad-ul-Nabi), these 3 people had a secret meeting in a bungalow opposite of Ekbalpur police station. Shahbaz gathered his followers to create a scene inside the police station," he also said.

He also called the violent Islamists as the enemy of the Quran and sought action in this regard.

Visuals were also shared by BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya. "On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence.

Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage," he said in a tweet.

"They say, bad habits are like iron chains; too light to be felt until they are too heavy to carry. Incorrigible people also change with the change in Administration, as witnessed in UP. Their time would also come..." Adhikari said on Twitter.

"I am compelled to write this letter to you at this hour because the gravity of the situation has prompted this urgency. The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khidirpore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja," he said.

The State Government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons, who have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station. If morning shows the day, then the day definitely is gloomy," the BJP leader said.

"Kindly act on the situation as soon as possible so that the peace-loving Hindu community is protected, especially those who live in locations where they are in minority as per the demography of the area," he said.