New Delhi, Apr 20: The controversial anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, was stopped following a Supreme Court order today after the communal clashes that broke out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were brought down this morning as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition.

Facing criticism over its demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday termed it a routine exercise in which around two-kilometre stretch was cleared from encroachments and said squatters were also removed from the same area on April 11 this year.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has now issued a statement on removing the illegal encroachment:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation today removed temporary encroachments from Jahangir Puri with the help of local police. Officials of North DMC removed temporary kiosks on the pavement, ramps with the help of 7 JCB/Bulldozers. During the encroachment removal drive 8 trucks and 4 mini tata ace were deployed along with a manpower of 70-80 and officials of North DMC and sufficient police force.

"About two kilometres of road near Kushal cinema were cleared from encroachment. As many as 25 items were seized and 20 tonnes of garbage was lifted. The encroachment was removed by the licensing department, engineering department, enforcement cell and health department of Civil Lines as a joint team," the civic body said in the statement.

It also said that similar actions for removal of encroachments were carried out in the past as well. "Two encroachment drives were conducted in Jahangirpuri on February 2 and 17 and one on April 11 this year to remove illegal possession in the same area. Such anti-encroachment drives on public roads is done regularly in all wards by North DMC with/without notice under sections 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to local police," the statement said.

North Delhi Mayor, Mr. Raja Iqbal Singh said that encroachment removal drive is a routine process of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner North DMC, Mr. Sanjay Goel said that during the month of January approx-55, in February-62, in March-52 and in April approx 40 encroachment removal drives carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in various zones.