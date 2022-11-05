Ansar Sheikh, prime accused in Jahangirpuri violence against Hindus gets bail

New Delhi, Nov 05: A Delhi court has granted bail to Mohammad Ansar Sheikh the prime accused in the anti-Hindu Jahangirpuri violence which took place earlier this year. Ansar was arrested on April 13 with 13 others.

Following his arrest it was revealed that he was the leader of the area and had initiated the confrontation leading to communal violence. He was granted bail and orders to submit a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of the like sum.