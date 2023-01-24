Another Karnataka Congress hurls abuses at Hindus

According to Times Now which has accessed the audio clip, the MLA is also using the children of prostitute abuse. He says, ' you stick donning shawl, kumkums and going to Datta Peetha. Will that give you food.'

Many Hindu organisation have expressed outrage over the comments and said that their sentiments have been hurt. The BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are likely to hold a protest and demand from the MLA that he apologise publicly.

In an election many such statements have been made by political leaders.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress leader, Siddaramaiah for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator, Adolf Hitler and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Siddaramaiah had predicted that Modi's rule will last only for a few days.

He (PM) walked around pompously for a few days. What happened to Mussolini and Hitler.

In November last year, the working president of the Karnataka Congress Satish Jarkiholi said that Hindu is Persian and has a shameful and horrible meaning. A word and religion from somewhere else's being forcefully imposed on the people, he added.

Is the word Hindu ours? It is Persian. Persia is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What relation does Bharat have with it, he asked. Then, how did hindu become yours. There should be a debate on this, the MLA from Yamakanmardi said.

If you understand the meaning of Hindu you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word is very dirty. I am not saying this, Swamiji said this. It is there on websites, he said.

The Congress however rejected the statements and called it unfortunate. We condemn it, Karnataka's AICC General Secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.