Another feat of Modi govt: India now chairman of Wassenaar Arrangement

After G20, Wassenaar Arrangement

Earlier last year, India assumed the chairmanship of G20, one of the most important international forums. Now, the country is heading 42-member Wassenaar Arrangement. The decision to appoint India for the top job was made at the 26th annual plenary of the Wassenaar Arrangement held in Vienna. During the three-day event, Ireland's Ambassador Eoin O'Leary handed over the chairmanship to India.

On the occasion, India's Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar, who is also the permanent representative to the UN and all international organisations headquartered in Vienna, accepted the position. Noteworthily, it was the Modi government under which India had joined the Wassenaar Arrangement in December 2017.

Why is Wassenaar Arrangement important

In a world, where arms are sold and bought by terrorist organizations, rogue nations, etc., peace and tranquillity dies the natural death. The world could be safe only when there is transparency and greater responsibility in transfers of conventional arms. Wassenaar Arrangement is the organization that works towards transparency in arms trade.

Moreover, the group is working through regular exchanges of information among its members with regards to trade of conventional arms and dual-use goods. The reports are shared on transfers and destabilising accumulations of conventional arms and dual-use goods so that an action could be taken.

India's role as the leader

For any organization to work effectively, it's essential that the country heading it is transparent and trustworthy. Now that India has become chairman of the body, it will be ready and committed to work in close cooperation with other members to further the Wassenaar Arrangement goals.

Despite the fact that it's not a treaty, just an arrangement would not deter India fulfilling the set goals. Needless to say, since India has been contributing to regional and international security over the decades this would not be a challenge.