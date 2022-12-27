Another 26/11 averted: Agencies intercept Pakistan boat, arrest 10, recover drugs worth Rs 300 crore

During a search of the vessel, six pistols and 120 rounds of ammunition was recovered. 40 kilograms of narcotics worth nearly Rs 300 crore was also seized.

The Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard have conducted seven joint operations in the past 18 months and this is the first time that arms and ammunition were being smuggled in along with drugs.

The incident brought back memories of the Mumbai 26/11 attack during which 10 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba unleashed havoc in the city in which 160 people were killed. The terrorists too had reached the Mumbai coast using the sea route.

Since that attack considered to be the worst in the country, the maritime defence system has vastly improved. Moreover the coordination between the agencies has also improved a lot since the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

The incident in Gujarat comes at a time when the US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a warning about a possible attack on Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Pakistan's capital. Following this warning there is a high-state of alert in Pakistan. It may be recalled that the country had also witnessed a suicide bombing last week.