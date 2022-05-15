His death has come as a shock to his fans and well-wishers, but what is more painful to them is seeing his last Instagram post. It was a message tribute to another cricket legend Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack in March during a holiday in Thailand.

"Devastated, I'm hoping this is all a bad dream I just can't get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I'm speechless, [sic]" Symonds wrote in his tribute message along with a picture of him with Warne.

Fans are devasted over his death and just like his last message, 'hoping this is all a bad dream."

With dreadlocks and his face daubed with zinc cream, Symonds always cut a flamboyant figure in the Australian team. His loss is another bitter blow for Australian cricket after the death in Thailand in March of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. Wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died in March aged 74.

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups. After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters. With inputs from PTI