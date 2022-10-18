Andhra Pradesh: Unknown miscreants damage Nandi idol inside Shiva Temple

Authorities said that unidentified culprits broke into the Temple and vandalised the Nandi idol in an attempt to steal it. A probe has been launched and the idol has been sent for forensics for further assessment.

New Delhi, Oct 18: A Nandi idol in a prominent Shiva Temple in Kanaparthi village of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh was vandalised. The incident took place on October 16 and the matter was brought to the attention of the Temple priests.

"The idol was damaged by unknown people and it is suspected that they were thieves who had entered the temple to steal some properties. We have inspected the CCTV footage and a special team led by the Circle inspector has been formed to probe the case," the police said.

No arrests have been made so far. The BJP has criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the delay in taking action against the culprits. "When Hindus were worshipping Lord Mahadeva, his beloved Nandi was found ruthlessly vandalised in Kanaparthi Village of Prakasam district. What are you doing Jagan Mohan Reddy? No action, no arrest, no investigation. Such kind of incidents have happened more than 200 times in this state and not a single culprit has been found," BJP's national secretary and Andhra Co-Incharge Sunil Deodhar said.

He also accused the AP CM of being totally anti-Hindu. Please do not test the anger of Hindus in the state. The BJP workers on Monday held an agitation and today the state president has demanded a high-level inquiry, he also said.