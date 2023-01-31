Andhra Pradesh's new capital will now be Visakhapatnam: CM Jagan Reddy

Earlier, Reddy on several occasions had made it clear that the future of the state was in decentralised development, proposing Visakhapatnam as the seat of the state administration.

In November last year, Jagan Mohan Reddy government repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State.

The State government had proposed three capitals, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

Jagan further said the State Government is organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and requested the corporate community to take part in the meet and invest in the State.

It must be noted that the capital of Andhra Pradesh have been changed four times since its formation. However in December 2019 the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated in the AP assembly that the govt has a plan to establish 3 exclusive capitals for three branches, namely executive, judiciary and legislature.

Visakhapatnam is a port city and industrial center in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on the Bay of Bengal. It's known for its many beaches, including Ramakrishna Beach, home to a preserved submarine at the Kursura Submarine Museum. Nearby are the elaborate Kali Temple and the Visakha Museum, an old Dutch bungalow housing local maritime and historical exhibits.