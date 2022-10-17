Andaman fisherfolk advised to not enter sea till Wednesday due to stormy weather

Port Blair, Oct 17: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 18 to 20 as the IMD has forecast that squally weather with a wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman sea along and off the union territory coast.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management of the union territory administration said heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or places over the Nicobar Islands on Monday as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).