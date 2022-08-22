"I am an ordinary BJP worker. The more we speak about Congress's condition, the less it is. Shows how their internal condition is in shambles," news agency ANI quoted Scindia as saying.

"Our (BJP) mindset and ideology are about patriotism and the development of the nation. Under the leadership of PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, every worker of the BJP are going ahead with that resolve," he added.

In a jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, its senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state.

Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not even invited for discussions.

. .

His resignation comes soon after another leader of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago.

In March 2020, Scindia quit the Congress to join the BJP - which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia had claimed that he had been "hurt and distressed" that he had not been able to serve people in his previous organisation.

Sharma has told the Congress chief that he has been ignored in the consultation process. However, he told Gandhi that he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the state.

The Congress leader is embarking on a mass contact programme from Tuesday and will meet up with his supporters and party workers in Kasauli and other places.

A former Union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, Sharma was appointed chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

Both Azad and Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership.