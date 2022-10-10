Mahindra said in the tweet that nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives and advised the people to keep their heads stable, mind clear and their eyes watchful during turbulent times.

Mahindra wrote, "Nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives. How do you face turbulent times? No matter what your profession is, let your wings flap as the winds buffet you, but keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful. #MondayMotivaton"

The video that mahindra has shared by previously shared by some Viral Hog. Mahindra attributed his post.

In the posted video, one can see that a kestrel is flying with its gaze focused on its prey. The bird is also hovering while hunting. It does not miss the steady head and the focused gaze. The bird manages to stay motionless even at this height is because they fly into the wind at a speed equal to that of the wind.

The video has so far been watched 4.4 million times. It has also garnered nearly 10 thousand likes so far.

Hundred of users commented on the video.

Some of the comments are:

One of the users wrote, " Such a nice message for the Monday motivation. Kudos to you, sir!!!"

Another user wrote, "Very true and inspiring Sir, Head stable clear mind and watchful eyes can prevent disaster. Too good. Nice motivation for Monday. Thanks"

The third user wrote, "Forget stability overall. Lol at his head. Absolute stillness. Amazing skills."