Anand Mahindra thinks this 17th century word deserves a revival

Anand Mahindra has shared a pic of the word Spuddle and its meaning: Once you get to know the meaning of Mahindra's word of the day, you are bound to relate to it as most of us have experienced it at one point of time.

New Delhi, Sep 01: Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his hilarious tweets and informative posts has now dug out a 17th-century word that he believes "deserves a revival" more than ever today.

"Topics word of the day - Spuddle: a useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing," tweeted Mahindra.

"This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a 'spuddle' moment at work," he added.

Anand Mahindra's post soon went viral and managed to accumulate hundreds of likes and retweets from netizens.

"Humans are not robots. So, the catch is it's okay to 'spuddle' sometimes but should not become a habit. Love yourself and you will find the work you love or will start loving the work you have," wrote a Twitter user.

"Sir, Monday is a sluggish start, Wednesday is spuddle, Friday is a weekend mood. When do people work?", asked another.