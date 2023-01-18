Anam Ali, the girl badly trolled for her cringe Bharat Jodo Yatra rap

Now she has released a video telling her trollers that she is from Raipur Chhattisgarh. What I wrote for Rahul Gandhi is neither a speech not a song. It is a Bharat Jodo Rap. I have never said anything wrong against anyone. I am neither a technical singer or rapper. Why are you abusing me? Do something constructive.

After being trolled badly for her Bharat Jodo Yatra rap, Anam Ali took to twitter and said that she does not have hate against anyone

She further explains that she is a Hindu Law Gold Medalist. When the Ravi Shankar University lost my answer sheets and I got parts of it from RTI, I came to know it was not even checked. Since my family supports the Congress, I raised the matter tagging Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, but none replied. Even then I found the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be positive Anam Ali said.

In 2019 a report said that Anam Ali had to run from pillar to post for three years to get justice after her college declared that she had failed in her LLB final semester. She had alleged that the college had not checked her answer sheets. She also urged for the Chief Minister to intervene while adding that she finally managed to find some of her answer sheets after filing an RTI. This is when she realised that the answer sheets were not checked.

In her latest video she also hit out at India TV for portraying her in a negative manner in their report. I just wrote four lines and I got trolled. You are an old reputed media and you still wrote an irresponsible report. If you want to write something, at least talk to me first. Think before you troll someone as you too may be having sisters and daughters Ali said.

On January 17, Anam Ali was trolled badly after netizens called her rap as cringe worthy. People also shared funny memes with some write, 'do not do this crime again. Another wrote, thesis enough internet forum today, indicating that he had reached a boiling point and could no longer take it.