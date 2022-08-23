An old, bedbound man is all smiles as his family performs bhangra to cheer him up | Viral Video

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, shared the video of family grooving to the peppy beats of 3 Peg by Punjabi singer Sharry Mann. In the video, the young and the old alike are seen dancing to cheer him up while the elderly man smiles and moves his hands to the beats of the song.

New Delhi, Aug 23: A viral video of a bedridden man enjoying as his family performs bhangra to cheer him is both heartwarming and a reminder of magic families can create.

Over 35,000 people have watched the trending video on Twitter.

Here is the video, have a look at it:

Several users had commented after watching the video. Users also believed that how music can aid in healing and be used as therapy.

A user said, "So adorable. This act definitely added more time and happiness to the old guy's life."

Many agreed with the IPS officer that Punjabis definitely have an undying spirit.

A user also found the video amazing and how many people were touched by the grandmother's embrace of the frail man.