An officer par excellence: Kerala strongest cop Manoj Abraham awarded President’s Police Medal

He served as Assistant Inspector General in Police Headquarters and as City Police Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi among other cities. Abraham was the Commissioner of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police at the the time the CI was attached during a conflict in the MG conflict. He oversaw the police response and finally in order to withdraw the police action, the Zonal IG had to personally visit the location. Due to his tenure as the police commissioner, the police handled gangsters in Kochi and Thirunanthapuram.

Abraham was promoted as IG in 2014 had led many police operations when he was working as as Thiruvananthapuram Range IG. He was promoted as ADGP in 2019. He was then appointed to the administrative department at the police headquarters and also given the charge of nodal officer of the Kerala Police Cyber Dome by the state government.

He went on to make the Cyber Dome the most powerful cyber system in the country in the wake of the rising number of cyber crimes. International conferences are held every year under the leadership of the Cyber Dome. These conferences bring together experts and organisations working for international cyber security. Currently many states are following the Kerala model.

The Cyber Dome was part of the Civil Service Main Exam in 2019 and in this regard a 10 point question appeared in the third paper of the general knowledge exam examination. What is the Cyberdome project, and how useful is it in combating Internet crime in India? This is the question that clarifies the cyber domain's relevance in the new age of technology. Cyber Dome is now collaborating with experts in the IT sector to detect cybercrime using cutting edge technology. Despite his appointment as Director of Strategic Vigilance, Abraham was allowed to remain in charge of Cyber Deme and this is thanks to his special skills in this field.

Abraham has been honoured with many awards in the past. He was given the Award for Social Policy and Traffic Reforms in 2009, Rotary International Vocational Excellence Award in 2010, Y's Men International Award in 2010, Kochi People's Forum Award in 2011 among other honours.

Manoj Abraham's signature is also on awards given to the Kerala Police for the prevention and detection of cybercrime and cyber security. Manoj Abraham received special recognition in the Senior Information Security Professional category at the ICC's 7th Annual Asia-Pacific Information Security Leadership Conference in 2013. In 2016, he received the SVI Innovation and Excellence Award for Security and Police for 'Innovative Use of Technology in Cyber Security' for the Cyber Dome project.