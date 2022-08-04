AMU likely to start course on Sanatan Dharma

"AMU is an inclusive university with students of all religions coming here. We've thus started a 'Sanatan dharma studies' course in the department of Islamic studies in MA," said Umar Salim Peerzada, PRO AMU.

According to the Times of India, the university has so far offered courses only in Islamic studies but has decided to include "Sanatan Dharma, along with other religions, in its course curriculum from the next academic session".

. .

Mohammad Ismail, the chairperson of the Islamic studies department, told TOE, "Like Islamic studies, we aspire to offer quality education concerning Sanatan Dharma and other religions. In the new course, there will be lessons on the Vedas, Purans, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita and other scriptures related to Sanatan Dharma. Teachings of Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and other religions will also be there in the curriculum."

Meanwhile, the AMU has removed the works of 20th century Islamic authors Abul Ala al-Maududi and Sayyid Qutub from the syllabus of Islamic Studies Department following claims that the content was objectionable.

About 20 scholars had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the inclusion of the work of the two authors in the syllabus.

The decision to drop the texts, which the protesting scholars claimed propagated radical political Islam.